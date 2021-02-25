Warriors' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2021 NBA Season

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Given the unique challenges of the 2020-21 NBA season, it's best to expect the unexpected.

For the Golden State Warriors, though, their performance mostly aligns with preseason expectations.

Stephen Curry is performing at an MVP level. Draymond Green is causing his usual chaos at the defensive end and juicing the passing game on offense. The amount of new faces wearing Warriors' colors has caused some steep learning curves within coach Steve Kerr's system.

The Warriors are good, not great. That is roughly where the ceiling sat as soon as Klay Thompson was lost to an Achilles tear.

What might that mean for the second half of the campaign? You would need a crystal ball to answer that definitively. But we can—and will—preview what's on deck for the rest of this season.