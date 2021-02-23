    Andre Roberson, Iman Shumpert, Noah Vonleh Waived by Nets; Signing Tyler Cook

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 24, 2021
    The Brooklyn Nets huddle before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 98-85. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets waived Andre Roberson, Iman Shumpert and Noah Vonleh on Tuesday ahead of the deadline to guarantee their contracts, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Additionally, the Nets signed forward Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract. 

    The moves give Brooklyn the ability to make another acquisition at the trade deadline as it prepares for a postseason run anchored by the Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden

    Roberson and Shumpert both played in Brooklyn's 127-118 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Roberson missed all three of his field-goal attempts but notched four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes. Shumpert added two points and one rebound in six minutes. 

    Heading into Tuesday, their averages left plenty to be desired. 

    • Roberson: 0.0 points, 1.0 rebound, 0.0 assists
    • Vonleh: 0.0 points, 0.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists
    • Shumpert: N/A

    Cook, 23, split time with the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019-20, averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.2 minutes per night across 13 appearances. He'll provide the Nets with a bit more frontcourt depth as they look to solidify their roster before the trade deadline. 

    The move could also pave the way for DeMarcus Cousins to join the Nets. The Houston Rockets are reportedly preparing to release him in the coming days, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

    Either way, the Nets have more flexibility than they did at the start of the day. It's now on the front office to do something with it. 

     

