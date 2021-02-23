NBA All-Star Rosters 2021: Starters, Reserves, Top Snubs and Reaction

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Time to start your draft prep, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

The reserves for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta were revealed Tuesday on TNT's NBA Tip-Off, meaning the two captains now have the full list of players available for the March 7 game.

TNT will also broadcast the draft on March 4.

Here is a look at the full rosters, as well as some of the snubs who did not make the list.

2021 All-Star Game Starters

LeBron James (captain)

Kevin Durant (captain)

Kyrie Irving

Bradley Beal

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Stephen Curry

Luka Doncic

Kawhi Leonard

Nikola Jokic

2021 All-Star Game Reserves

Chris Paul

Paul George

Damian Lillard

Donovan Mitchell

Rudy Gobert

Zion Williamson

Anthony Davis

James Harden

Julius Randle

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Zach LaVine

Ben Simmons

Nikola Vucevic

Top Snubs

Mike Conley

Domantas Sabonis

Trae Young

Fred VanVleet

Devin Booker

Tobias Harris

The Utah Jazz have the best record in the NBA at 25-6, but Mike Conley will still have to wait for his first career All-Star Game.

The Ohio State product is averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 41.2 percent from deep for the championship contenders. Yet he isn't the only Western Conference guard who was snubbed, as Phoenix Suns playmaker Devin Booker also missed out on the list of reserves.

Booker is averaging 24.7 points a night and, alongside All-Star Chris Paul, has the Suns positioned to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

There are plenty of omissions in the Eastern Conference.

The Philadelphia 76ers have the No. 1 seed in the East at 20-11, but Tobias Harris will not join teammates Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid at the All-Star Game. Harris stuffs the stat sheet on a nightly basis with 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep.

Elsewhere, Trae Young (26.9 PPG, 9.5 APG), Domantas Sabonis (21.5 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.7 APG) and Fred VanVleet (20.1 PPG, 6.6 APG) all have cases.

While the snubs will not be on the floor, those who are will be part of a busy night of basketball.

The league confirmed there will be a three-point contest and skills challenge during the pregame and a dunk contest at halftime. The actual game will feature an Elam Ending, which turns off the clock in the fourth quarter and sets a target score for the teams to reach in an effort to eliminate late-game fouling that drags out the ending.

Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 157-155 in last season's thriller that featured the same format.

The NBA's announcement noted this season's game "will highlight the importance of HBCUs and raise awareness around the disparate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color. In addition, All-Star will feature special performances by HBCU musical groups and unique storytelling and content by distinguished alumni and students."