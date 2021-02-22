Mike Trout Speaks to MLBPA's Tony Clark 'Probably Once a Day' Ahead of CBA Talks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

When you're the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, it's a good idea to have regular conversations with the best player in baseball.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout told reporters Monday he talks with Tony Clark "probably once a day" as the players' union prepares for the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement.

"I'm just learning new stuff about it, and when stuff comes up about it, that he asks me, I answer it," Trout said of his discussions with Clark. "Hopefully it gets resolved, and everything coming up, because Major League Baseball is a great thing for our country, especially now during the pandemic. And we need it to go forward."

