    Mike Trout Speaks to MLBPA's Tony Clark 'Probably Once a Day' Ahead of CBA Talks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    When you're the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, it's a good idea to have regular conversations with the best player in baseball.

    Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout told reporters Monday he talks with Tony Clark "probably once a day" as the players' union prepares for the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement.

    "I'm just learning new stuff about it, and when stuff comes up about it, that he asks me, I answer it," Trout said of his discussions with Clark. "Hopefully it gets resolved, and everything coming up, because Major League Baseball is a great thing for our country, especially now during the pandemic. And we need it to go forward."

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mike Trout wants to silence the same old song asking why the Angels don't win

      Mike Trout wants to silence the same old song asking why the Angels don't win
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Mike Trout wants to silence the same old song asking why the Angels don't win

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Mariners CEO Kevin Mather Resigns

      Kevin Mather has resigned as Mariners president and CEO after his controversial comments earlier this month

      Mariners CEO Kevin Mather Resigns
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mariners CEO Kevin Mather Resigns

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Correa Wants to Complete Astros Extension Before Opening Day

      Correa Wants to Complete Astros Extension Before Opening Day
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Correa Wants to Complete Astros Extension Before Opening Day

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Julio Urias' Dad Gets World Series Tattoo Featuring His Son

      Julio Urias' Dad Gets World Series Tattoo Featuring His Son
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Julio Urias' Dad Gets World Series Tattoo Featuring His Son

      Brook Smith
      via Dodgers Nation