Yoenis Cespedes Rumors: Former Mets OF to Hold Free-Agent Showcase on March 2

Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is a free agent who missed the 2019 season and played just eight games during the shortened 2020 campaign, but he reportedly plans on playing in 2021.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 35-year-old slugger will hold a showcase for major league teams on March 2 in Florida.

It wasn't that long ago Cespedes was a dangerous force in the middle of the New York Mets lineup. He slashed .280/.354/.530 with 31 home runs and 86 RBI during the 2016 season, which marked the second straight year he launched more than 30 long balls.

However, he has struggled to stay on the field since.

He played 81 games in 2017 and 38 games in 2018 before missing the 2019 season and most of 2020. Part of the time he missed was because of a fractured ankle that happened because of an incident with a wild boar.

In all, Cespedes has played for the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Mets during a career that started in 2012.

The outfielder was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016, won a Gold Glove in 2015 and has a Silver Slugger on his resume. If he can rediscover the form that helped him reach the 100-RBI mark twice and the 20-homer mark five times, he would be a valuable addition to any lineup in the league.

Cespedes' days of being an everyday outfielder may be in the rearview mirror, but he was an All-Star contributor in his prime. This workout will give him an opportunity to prove to major league teams he can still be a valuable piece for a potential contender.