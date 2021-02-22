Warriors' Draymond Green Says He Was 'Dead-Ass Wrong' for Ejection vs. Hornets

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn't proud of the actions that led up to him getting ejected from the team's Saturday loss against the Charlotte Hornets in a move that cost Golden State the game.

"I was dead-ass wrong," he said Monday, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "Once I had the first tech, I can't get the second tech."

With under 10 seconds left to play, Green was assessed a pair of technical fouls after he argued with officials. The Hornets were awarded two free throws and the ball, and Terry Rozier was the hero when he sank both shots from the line then hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Green "crossed the line" with his behavior, while his teammates expressed their support in postgame press conferences and tweets.

Eric Paschall told reporters that the was "still rockin' with Dray, no matter what," and Kent Bazemore called Green "a leader."

In Bazemore's tweet, he singled out Green's three championship rings, but in speaking to reporters Monday, Green brushed aside any idea that his veteran status in the league or the way his teammates view him do not condone the way he acted at the end of the game.

"I'm still a bit disappointed in myself because I think that whole situation bothered me," Green said Monday, per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports. "I know for sure it did."

With the loss to the Hornets, the Warriors are now 16-15 heading into a Tuesday night game against the New York Knicks.