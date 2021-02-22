    Clippers' Paul George: 'I Wanted to Keep Going' After Being Pulled in Nets Loss

    Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George wasn't thrilled about watching the final two minutes and 50 seconds of his team's 112-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night from the bench.

    "I was ready to go," George told reporters after the game. "I wanted to keep going."

    The six-time All-Star was on a minutes restriction in his second game back from a bone edema in his right toe that kept him out more than two weeks. He played 27 minutes Friday and admitted after the game he couldn't have played 30.

    After playing 33 minutes in the loss to the Nets, George said he is past his injury.

    "I'm clear, I'm good to go, as of now," he said. "It's an afterthought. I'm healthy, and I feel good."

    Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said postgame it was a "tough decision" to keep him out. George helped the squad come back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to narrow the gap, but his teammates weren't able to close out the win.

    The loss will sting, but Los Angeles is more concerned with George's long-term future.

    "The biggest thing is that he's healthy," Lue added.

    George finished the game 12-of-19 from the field (4-of-9 from three) for a team-high 34 points with six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Kawhi Leonard added 29 points and 13 rebounds, while James Harden (37 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists) and Kyrie Irving (28 points, four rebounds, eight assists) led the way for Brooklyn, who won despite missing Kevin Durant with a hamstring injury.

