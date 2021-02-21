Trevor Bauer Calls Out Mets' Marcus Stroman for 'Subtweeting' Dodgers Ace

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Trevor Bauer addressed the past "mistakes" he has made on social media during his introductory press conference for the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month, but he is already making headlines for engaging in back-and-forths with members of the New York Mets' pitching staff.

On Sunday, Bauer suggested that Marcus Stroman should stop "subtweeting me constantly" even though Stroman's tweet was a reply to multiple accounts, including Bauer's:

Stroman tweeted an emoji in reply to a GIF of Bauer flexing his muscles and the words "when you flex your privilege over women and minorities."

Stroman's tweet and the GIF were part of a lengthy Twitter exchange between a number of accounts, including Bauer's, that included the Dodgers pitcher talking about his opinions on immigration.

This isn't the first time in the last few days that Bauer has gone back-and-forth with a Mets pitcher on Twitter.

He and Noah Syndergaard exchanged barbs Friday, with the latter appearing to troll Bauer. The Mets were one of the teams interested in signing the 2020 National League Cy Young winner, and some fans started to think he was headed to New York when there were some references to the team on his official website before he joined Los Angeles.

Bauer even apologized for the situation and promised to donate money to New York-based nonprofits.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Here is the exchange (some language NSFW):

In another instance on social media, in January 2019, Bauer tweeted at a college student 80 different times. One of those tweets included a transphobic joke.

The Mets and Dodgers are both championship contenders in the National League, and Bauer's social media exchanges with multiple New York pitchers could serve as a backdrop storyline if the two teams meet in the playoffs.