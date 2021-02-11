Dodgers' Trevor Bauer on Twitter Behavior: 'I've Made Mistakes in the Past'

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially introduced offseason addition Trevor Bauer on Thursday, but the pitcher's behavior off the field was the focus of some of his first press conference.

Gabe Lacques of USA Today shared the right-hander's comments when asked about his use of social media:

"I've made mistakes in the past. I continue to [seek different perspectives]. I don't think this is the forum to go into specifics on how that will happen. I think it's a very nuanced issue.

"All I can say is I'm committed to being a positive member of the community, impact peoples' lives in a positive way and winning with this organization. I think that's what today is about on my end—trying to be involved in all different ways I can be—both on the field, in the community and the clubhouse."

From citing debunked conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama to appearing to express support for former President Donald Trump, some of Bauer's controversial tweets have touched on political topics.

There was also an incident in January 2019 that A.J. Perez of USA Today detailed.

Bauer and college student Nikki Giles exchanged barbs on Twitter, but the pitcher continued to do so well after she stopped. Giles said she received harassment from other Twitter users as a result and reached out to the Cleveland baseball team, which is where Bauer was pitching at the time.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Giles said the pitcher "went almost a year back into my Twitter to find a tweet about me drinking two months before my 21st birthday and exposed it to his followers."

The pitcher also tweeted that Giles was "obsessed" with him, but Perez pointed out that she mentioned him in 20 tweets compared to the 80 different times he mentioned her.

Bill Baer of NBC Sports noted Bauer also made a transphobic joke in one of those tweets.

While he didn't apologize, Bauer said he would use Twitter "more responsibly in the future" after the incident:

On the field, Bauer won the National League Cy Young last season as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. He is part of a loaded pitching staff in Los Angeles that also features Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, David Price and Julio Urias.