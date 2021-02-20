    Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa Donate 25K Meals to Children Affected by Texas Storm

    February 20, 2021

    Houston Astros Carlos Correa (1) and Jose Altuve stand in the infield while waiting for a video ruling during the ninth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in San Diego. The Astros defeated the Rays 7-4 to tie the series 3-3. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Houston Astros infielders Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, along with their wives, Daniella Correa and Nina Altuve, donated $25,000 per couple to provide meals to families in need amid the recovery from harsh winter conditions that struck Texas recently.

    KRIV's Mark Berman provided the full details of the $50,000 donation, which was made in coordination with Kid's Meals Inc. and NACC Disaster Services:

    The effects of a winter storm and subsequent freezing temperatures finally started to subside Saturday throughout Texas with conditions expected to reach the 50s and 60s throughout the state after a rare extended cold spell that hampered efforts to restore power and water to people's homes, per CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Ray Sanchez.

    President Joe Biden approved Texas' disaster declaration Friday to provide more federal assistance in the recovery effort.

    Altuve, who made his major league debut in 2011, and Correa have been teammates in Houston since the latter's arrival to the bigs in 2015. They have formed one of MLB's best middle-infield duos.

    Although most of the Astros' players have arrived to Florida for spring training, they've also provided support to fans back in the club's home state.

    Video Play Button
    Houston opens exhibition play Feb. 28 against the Miami Marlins ahead of the start of the 2021 season, which begins April 1 when the team visits the Oakland Athletics.

