    76ers' Tobias Harris: 'I'll Tell My Kids One Day I Played with Joel Embiid'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 20, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) talks with forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami. The Heat won 137-106. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Tobias Harris had some high praise for his Philadelphia 76ers teammate Joel Embiid after the center posted 50 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in a 112-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. 

    "I'll tell my kids one day that I played with Joel Embiid," Harris said postgame. "When they ask who was the best player I played with, I'll say Joel Embiid."

    Harris has played with his fair share of stars since breaking into the league in 2011. He's been on a roster with the likes of Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons, but after Friday night, it's hard to argue against his statement. 

    Embiid is squarely in the MVP race this season, and his 50-point outing may have given him a rather large nudge. As far as Harris is concerned, Embiid is already the best player he's had a chance to team up with. 

    At this rate, he may end up being the best player in the league by the end of the 2020-21 season.       

