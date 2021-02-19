Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Ruled Out vs. Heat, No Timeline Set for Return

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder, who missed his team's game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday because of the league's health and safety protocols, has no timetable for a return.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters that Schroder did not attend the team's practice Friday and will miss Saturday's game against the Miami Heat.

Schroder, 27, has averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in his first season with the Lakers. He came to L.A. in November when the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him for shooting guard Danny Green and the 28th overall 2020 NBA draft pick (Jaden McDaniels).

Schroder had started all 29 of the Lakers' games before missing the Nets matchup.

The short-handed Lakers are already without seven-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis (right calf strain, right Achilles tendonosis) for four weeks, leaving the team without two of its starters for the foreseeable future.

The Lakers rolled with a starting lineup of LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, Wesley Matthews and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope against the Nets, who started hot and largely remained that way in the 11-point win.

L.A. went cold, scoring under 100 points for just the fourth time this season. Three-point shooting woes hurt the team once again, as L.A. went 8-of-30 from downtown.

The Lakers must find a way to forge ahead without Schroder and Davis, however. The good news is that the All-Star break will buy the team some time for Davis (and potentially Schroder if he's out that long) to return. Five of the Lakers' seven games before the break, which starts for L.A. on March 4, will be at home as well.