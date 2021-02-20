NBA All-Star Rosters 2021: List of Captains, Starters, Predictions for Reserves

2 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Frountcourt

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Tatum booked his first All-Star trip last season and should have no trouble securing a second. The Celtics keep throwing more on his plate at the offensive end, and he somehow keeps increasing both his volume and efficiency.

Miami might be sputtering so far, but don't put that on Adebayo. His two-way impact has been astronomic, and while he could stand to be a pinch more aggressive, his offense is growing in fascinating ways.

Middleton is everything a contender could want in a second star. He defends, he creates, he splashes most everything he launches—no, seriously, he's sitting on a 50.1/42.6/89.2 slash line—and he has a knack for molding his approach to whatever Milwaukee needs that night.

Backcourt

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Both Brown and Harden could've taken Irving's starting spot.

Brown doubles as a defensive stopper and offensive co-star for the Celtics, and he's becoming a legitimate secondary shot-creator. Harden is quarterbacking at an absurd rate (NBA-best 11.3 assists per game), and he remains on the league's short list of the absolute toughest covers.

Wild Cards

Julius Randle, New York Knicks



Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Whenever there's a cutoff point, there will inevitably be at least one person unfairly left out. In this case, there are too many to mention.

But Randle and LaVine have done just enough to stand out above the rest.

Randle's stat sheet basically shows one career-high after the next, and he's the only player other than Jokic and Antetokounmpo averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. LaVine is one of five players averaging 28 points, five assists and five rebounds; Curry, Antetokounmpo, Durant and Doncic are the others.