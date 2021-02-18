MLS' Austin FC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo Set Up Winter Storm Relief Funds

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Players for the three Major League Soccer teams based in Texas have joined relief efforts in the Lone Star State following a massive winter storm this week.

Per an official release from MLSSoccer.com, members of Austin FC, FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo have established three different relief funds this week.

Players for Austin FC set up a GoFundMe page with a $25,000 goal and issued a statement:

"Many people in the city don't have electricity, gas, water, or food right now. And they need help. Go Fund Me was the best and quickest way for us to help. We're coming from all over the world and we've just met each other. Despite this, we all had the same feeling and urge to help. Even though our group is new to Austin, we have been embraced by the community since our arrival.

"Experiencing this winter storm and seeing the amount of people that needed aid, we wanted to find a way to best help. Community is a core value to our group and we strive to help those that have welcomed us to our new home."

The Dynamo launched their fundraiser in conjunction with the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League, with proceeds going to Kids Meals Houston and The Houston Food Bank.

FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann set up a GoFundMe page in partnership with the club. The page has a goal of $10,000.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per arts of Texas received nine inches of snow and other were covered by freezing rain and ice. Millions of residents were left without power for multiple days when power generators in the state failed because of freezing temperatures.

Travis Caldwell, Keith Allen and Eric Levenson of CNN reported the outage totals have dropped from 3 million on Wednesday to fewer than 450,000 on Thursday afternoon.