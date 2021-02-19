    Lakers' Anthony Davis Will Miss 4 Weeks with Calf Injury, Frank Vogel Says

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021
    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters star Anthony Davis will miss four weeks with the calf strain that kept him sidelined for Thursday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the seven-time All-Star also aggravated tendinosis in his right Achilles tendon in addition to the calf strain. Luckily, he didn't have a complete rupture of the Achilles, which would've ended his season.

    In 23 games, Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

    The Lakers, meanwhile, are second in the Western Conference at 22-8, looking like the favorites to once again be crowned NBA champions.

    Los Angeles fortified the frontcourt by signing Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol to replace JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard. The team also handed Kyle Kuzma a three-year, $39 million extension, ending any trade speculation for the time being.

    As long as Davis' injury isn't too serious, the team has the depth to replace him at power forward. In general, the Lakers' focus is largely on the playoffs anyway.

    Concern will arise, however, if he's less than 100 percent once the postseason arrives.

