Bulls' Zach LaVine on Pistons' Josh Jackson: I'm Only Scared of 'God and My Dad'

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine said he wasn't going to back down from a third-quarter altercation with Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson during Wednesday night's game.

"The only people I'm scared of is God and my dad," LaVine told reporters after scoring a team-high 37 points in the Bulls' 105-102 win.

LaVine's father, Paul, played linebacker in the NFL and USFL.

Both players were assessed technical fouls after the brief physical interaction that turned into a trash-talking session afterward.

It came amid a rapid comeback by the Bulls, who trailed by 18 at halftime but stormed back to outscore the Pistons 27-12 in the third quarter to trim the deficit to three.

Chicago opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run to take the lead and never gave it back despite the game being close right down to the wire.

The game came on short notice as the NBA adjusted schedules to account for postponements of other contests—the Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets because of COVID-19 protocols and the Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks because of the winter storm in Texas.

"There was a lot to get ready for because as a staff, you have guys working on Charlotte to get prepared to play them," Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said. "Now, all of a sudden, you're playing a team that wasn't even on your schedule so there was no reason to prepare."

Along with LaVine's 37, Wendell Carter Jr. (18 points) and Patrick Williams (15) also reached double figures in scoring for Chicago.

Jerami Grant led all scorers with 43 for Detroit.

Both teams return to action Friday as the Pistons continue a five-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Bulls head east to face the Philadelphia 76ers.