Padres' Updated Payroll After Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Reported $340M Contract

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

That makes the 22-year-old the holder of the largest deal for a shortstop in MLB history. The previous record belonged to Alex Rodriguez, who once signed a 10-year, $275 million contract with the New York Yankees.

Here's a look at what that means for the Padres' payroll.

The deal carries an average annual value of $24.3 million, an AAV that would put him slightly behind teammate Manny Machado's $30 million AAV. Yu Darvish, meanwhile, has a salary with a $23 million price tag for 2021.

According to Cot's Contracts, the Padres entered Wednesday with a payroll of $166.3 million. At this point, it's not clear if Tatis' contract will include a sizable raise in 2021 or if the team's payroll will be unaffected this year.

Regardless, the team's payroll will now have another hefty contract on the books for years to come.

Though he has yet to play a full MLB season, Tatis has proved that he's worth such an investment. Through 59 games last season, he hit .277/.366/.571 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI, earned a Silver Slugger and finished fourth in voting for National League MVP after a run to the NL Division Series, where the Padres fell to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

He played just 84 games in his first year in the league, with a .317 batting average, 22 home runs and 53 RBI. The campaign was strong enough for him to finish third in voting for the NL's Rookie of the Year award.

With Tatis locked in until his mid-30s, the Padres championship window has surely extended.