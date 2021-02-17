A.J. Hinch 'Hated Being out of the Game' During Suspension for Astros Scandal

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred noted in his final report on the Astros' scandal that Hinch "neither devised the banging scheme nor participated in it" but suspended him for one season because, Manfred wrote, "as the person with responsibility for managing his players and coaches, there simply is no justification for Hinch's failure to act."

The commissioner chose not to punish any of the players involved in the scheme, granting immunity for honest testimony.

That had some of the Astros facing yearlong criticism during last season. Hinch was partially spared the same critiques while he remained suspended. Now that he's back in baseball, he'll still have to show he's grown from the way he handled a plot to cheat MLB teams.

It's something he's already acknowledging as he gets to work with Detroit.

"This position matters to me, this organization that's given me another opportunity—it matters to me," Hinch said. "And I'm going to take the time and the opportunity to let everybody know it. I did in our coaches meeting. I'm going today in the pitcher-catcher meeting. I'll let everybody know how important it is to stand in front of a team and be the manager, be the voice, and also be the leader that I feel like I can be."

The challenge now is to prove it.