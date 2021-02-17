Champions League 2021: Top Scorers After Wednesday's Round of 16 Leg 1 Results

Angel Fernandez/Associated Press

Erling Haaland simply can't stop scoring.

The Norwegian striker played a pivotal role in Borussia Dortmund's 3-2 victory over Sevilla in Wednesday's round-of-16 action in the Champions League.

Juventus, meanwhile, suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat to Porto, another setback in a season that could see their streak of nine straight Serie A titles come to an end.

With Wednesday's brace, Haaland climbed to the top of the UCL scoring chart.

8: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

6: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 5: Alassane Plea (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

4: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Full leaderboard available on UEFA.com

Dortmund fell behind in the seventh minute thanks to a goal from Suso, which encapsulated BVB's season. Suso's shot appeared to take not one but two deflections to leave Marwin Hitz with no chance to make the save.

Mahmoud Dahoud brought his club level in the 19th minute with a thunderous right-footed effort from outside of the box.

From there, the spotlight belonged to Haaland.

The 20-year-old quickly burst onto the scene at FC Red Bull Salzburg thanks to his blistering start to the 2019-20 campaign. He had 16 goals in 14 league fixtures while finding the back of the net eight times in the group stage.

Many expected him to slip a bit as he adjusted to tougher competition in the German Bundesliga. Instead, he has almost single-handedly carried Dortmund's attack.

Dortmund sit sixth in the Bundesliga and six points behind fourth-place Wolfsburg, putting them in serious jeopardy of missing out on the Champions League in 2021-22. With Haaland in this kind of form, they may get a lifeline in the form of a UCL trophy.

For Juventus, the Champions League is the one honor that has so far eluded them during their run of Serie A dominance. Their wait may have to continue for another season.

Tuesday's match couldn't have started much worse for Juve. Almost exactly at the one-minute mark, Rodrigo Bentancur delivered a poor back pass to Wojciech Szczesny that Mehdi Taremi pounced on to give Porto a 1-0 lead.

Whatever manager Andrea Pirlo said in his halftime team talk had the opposite of its intended effect. Porto's initial attack in the second half culminated in a goal for Moussa Marega.

Federico Chiesa got a goal back for The Old Lady in the 82nd minute to leave them with a slightly easier task ahead in the second round.

Because of his accomplishments as a player, Pirlo probably won't get the axe after one season like Maurizio Sarri, regardless of what happens in the coming months.

A second successive round-of-16 exit would undoubtedly be a tough pill for the club's hierarchy to swallow all the same.