    Lakers Rumors: 'Sense' Is Injured Anthony Davis 'Should Be Fine with Rest'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Sources close to the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly aren't overly concerned about superstar big man Anthony Davis' calf and Achilles injuries and how they will impact him moving forward. 

    According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the "general sense" from sources is that AD will be fine with rest through the All-Star break.

    The 27-year-old suffered what was called a right Achilles strain during his team's game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday.

    Despite coming out after just 14 minutes of game time, Davis said afterward that he wasn't concerned.

    "They [doctors] said everything looked good but you still want to get an MRI just to be sure," he told reporters.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN told Get Up there wasn't any "significant damage."

    The injury was a continuation of problems in the area that Davis has dealt with this season, missing two games in early February for what was called Achilles tendinosis.

    When on the floor this season, the seven-time All-Star has seen a slight dip in production while averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Though this still makes him one of the top big men in the NBA, each of the numbers are his worst since at least 2013-14.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Lakers can still remain cautious with the superstar, keeping him healthy for the stretch run with the goal of repeating as NBA champions. The frontcourt depth of Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrel and Markieff Morris gives head coach Frank Vogel plenty of options even if Davis is less than 100 percent.

    Related

      Ranking NBA's Most Deserving All-Star Starters

      @ZBuckley ranks 10 players on our ballot from least to most deserving of starting spots

      Ranking NBA's Most Deserving All-Star Starters
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ranking NBA's Most Deserving All-Star Starters

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Who Should Be Shopped at the Deadline

      Three players Los Angeles should move

      Lakers Who Should Be Shopped at the Deadline
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers Who Should Be Shopped at the Deadline

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Young NBA Players Ready for a Trade

      These youngsters could use a change of scenery this trade deadline

      Young NBA Players Ready for a Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Young NBA Players Ready for a Trade

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Embiid Dominant as 76ers Beat Rockets

      Joel Embiid (31 pts, 11 rebs, 9 asts) leads Philly to snap three-game losing streak in win

      Embiid Dominant as 76ers Beat Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Dominant as 76ers Beat Rockets

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report