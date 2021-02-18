Lakers Rumors: 'Sense' Is Injured Anthony Davis 'Should Be Fine with Rest'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Sources close to the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly aren't overly concerned about superstar big man Anthony Davis' calf and Achilles injuries and how they will impact him moving forward.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the "general sense" from sources is that AD will be fine with rest through the All-Star break.

The 27-year-old suffered what was called a right Achilles strain during his team's game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday.

Despite coming out after just 14 minutes of game time, Davis said afterward that he wasn't concerned.

"They [doctors] said everything looked good but you still want to get an MRI just to be sure," he told reporters.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN told Get Up there wasn't any "significant damage."

The injury was a continuation of problems in the area that Davis has dealt with this season, missing two games in early February for what was called Achilles tendinosis.

When on the floor this season, the seven-time All-Star has seen a slight dip in production while averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Though this still makes him one of the top big men in the NBA, each of the numbers are his worst since at least 2013-14.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Lakers can still remain cautious with the superstar, keeping him healthy for the stretch run with the goal of repeating as NBA champions. The frontcourt depth of Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrel and Markieff Morris gives head coach Frank Vogel plenty of options even if Davis is less than 100 percent.