NBA Rumors: Nets, Mavs Interested in Andre Drummond If Cavs Buy Out Contract

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks reportedly would be interested in signing Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond if the Cavs buy out the remainder of his contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania added that a buyout "is clearly not the preference" for Cleveland and that the Toronto Raptors and Cavs "are engaged in active talks on a deal that would send Drummond to Toronto/Tampa."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported that the Cavaliers don't plan to continue playing Drummond as they seek a potential trade for him, though they added that "there has been no discussion on a contract buyout that could allow Drummond to become a free agent."

Woj and Windhorst also reported that "Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman discussed the move with Drummond and his agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, and decided together that Drummond would remain with the team but would no longer be active for games, sources said."

From the moment the Cavs acquired Jarrett Allen in the four-team trade that landed James Harden on the Brooklyn Nets, it was fairly obvious that Drummond's future in Cleveland was ending. Granted, that may have been the case regardless, with Drummond hitting unrestricted free agency after this season.

The 27-year-old Drummond has been the team's starting center, averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 25 games. But in February, he's averaged just 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest, and his minutes were slashed in his last two games, with Drummond averaging 16.7 minutes per night.

That's a huge cut compared to the 28.9 minutes he's averaged per game this year. The proverbial writing has been on the wall. It was also on the sweatshirt Drummond wore to Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, one he didn't play in order to rest. The shirt had the word "farewell" written on the chest.

"Whichever direction this goes, Andre is 27, in his prime, and I believe strongly that he has a great deal to add to a team building toward a postseason run," Schwartz told Woj and Windhorst.

With a logjam at center—JaVale McGee is also on the roster—Cleveland was always going to clear some roster space to make room for Allen to have a bigger role. Drummond appears likely to be gone soon, though the Cavaliers seem likely to pursue a trade rather than going the buyout route, if possible.