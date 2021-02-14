Cavs Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond Deal Not 'Imminent'; JaVale McGee 'Available'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Once the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired young center Jarrett Allen in the four-team James Harden trade, it seemed likely that Andre Drummond was on borrowed time.

A trade may not be in the works just yet, however. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com: "Even though Drummond has been at the center of trade—and buyout—rumors, multiple league sources tell Cleveland.com 'nothing is imminent' on that front."

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are reportedly interested in Drummond, per Fedor, while veteran center JaVale McGee is also "available." The team has reportedly received interest in all three of its centers, but only Drummond and McGee are being shopped by the Cavs.

When healthy, the 27-year-old Drummond has served as the team's starter, posting 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game across 25 appearances.

He's regressed in February, however, averaging just 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He's combined to average just 6.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in his last two games, with his minutes slashed to 16.5 per contest (compared to 28.9 this season).

Allen, meanwhile, averaged 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in those two games and is posting 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in February. It's pretty clear a changing of the guard is underway in Cleveland, and J.B. Bickerstaff hinted that Drummond's role could change—perhaps he'll find himself coming off the bench—if his play didn't improve.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Everything's on the table, all the time," he told reporters. "Our focus again is to try to get him to be the best version of himself that he can be. We always have to face tough and difficult decisions. We're not afraid of those decisions, but our first goal is to get him back to being the best version of himself."

With injuries piling up and the Cavs stuck in a six-game losing streak, Drummond has found himself frustrated.

"It's just me being a human and not enjoying losing and not having a smile on my face obviously is due to the losses we're taking," he told reporters. "So it's taking a toll. That's really all it is. And that doesn't change my excitement and my joy of playing the game and being on this team. It's a frustrating time right now trying to figure out how to get some wins. That's all."

Regardless, the writing appears to be on the wall for Drummond in Cleveland.