    Yusmeiro Petit, Sergio Romo Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contracts with A's

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    Oakland Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Oakland Athletics have agreed to one-year contracts with free-agent relievers Yusmeiro Petit and Sergio Romo, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

    Petit's contract will be worth $2.55 million, plus incentives, agent Rafael Godoy told Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. The 36-year-old Petit has spent the past three years with the Athletics.

    Romo, who spent the past one-plus seasons with the Minnesota Twins, will make $2.25 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      A's farm director identifies pair of prospects to watch in 2021 season

      A's farm director identifies pair of prospects to watch in 2021 season
      Oakland Athletics logo
      Oakland Athletics

      A's farm director identifies pair of prospects to watch in 2021 season

      RSN
      via RSN

      Who plays DH for the A’s with Khris Davis gone?

      Who plays DH for the A’s with Khris Davis gone?
      Oakland Athletics logo
      Oakland Athletics

      Who plays DH for the A’s with Khris Davis gone?

      Athletics Nation
      via Athletics Nation

      MLB rumors: Yankees in 'serious' talks with lefty reliever; Dodgers make minor trades with A's and Marlins

      MLB rumors: Yankees in 'serious' talks with lefty reliever; Dodgers make minor trades with A's and Marlins
      Oakland Athletics logo
      Oakland Athletics

      MLB rumors: Yankees in 'serious' talks with lefty reliever; Dodgers make minor trades with A's and Marlins

      Mike Axisa
      via CBSSports.com

      Ranking MLB's Best Second Basemen 📊

      DJ LeMahieu leads our top 10 ahead of 2021 spring training

      Ranking MLB's Best Second Basemen 📊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ranking MLB's Best Second Basemen 📊

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report