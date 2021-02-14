Yusmeiro Petit, Sergio Romo Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contracts with A's

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics have agreed to one-year contracts with free-agent relievers Yusmeiro Petit and Sergio Romo, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Petit's contract will be worth $2.55 million, plus incentives, agent Rafael Godoy told Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. The 36-year-old Petit has spent the past three years with the Athletics.

Romo, who spent the past one-plus seasons with the Minnesota Twins, will make $2.25 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

