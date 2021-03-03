    Nationals' Jon Lester to Have Surgery to Remove Thyroid Gland

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 3, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Washington Nationals starter Jon Lester is set for surgery to remove a thyroid gland.

    According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Lester will go to New York for the procedure and return to spring training in five to seven days.

    The left-hander, who signed a one-year deal with the Nats in January, spent the past six seasons with the Chicago Cubs, winning a title with the team in 2016. 

    The bulk of his career was spent with the Red Sox, where he won two World Series championships before he was dealt to the Oakland Athletics in 2014.

    In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the five-time All-Star amassed a 5.16 ERA.

    The longest stretch of time he missed came in the 2006-07 seasons, when he was diagnosed with lymphoma. He underwent chemotherapy in the offseason and returned to the team in July, eventually leading the team to a 2007 World Series Championship. 

    In Washington, the 37-year-old is expected to assume a role in the back end of a rotation topped by Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin and Stephen Strasburg, with Erick Fedde and Joe Ross waiting in the wings.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The three-time World Series winner could prove to be a big signing for the Nationals, as they landed a 15-year veteran who owns a 193-111 record and 3.60 ERA in 424 career regular-season games.

    Lester also boasts an impressive playoff resume with a 9-7 record, 2.51 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 26 career postseason outings.

    Assuming Lester returns during the timetable provided by Martinez and is ready for the start of the regular season, he will provide necessary depth to Washington's rotation and play a role in helping the Nats get back to the form they displayed in 2019 when they won the World Series.

    Related

      Bauer Was Ready to Join Mets After Merch Fiasco: ‘It’s F--king Over’

      Bauer Was Ready to Join Mets After Merch Fiasco: ‘It’s F--king Over’
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bauer Was Ready to Join Mets After Merch Fiasco: ‘It’s F--king Over’

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Report: Lester Having Thyroid Surgery

      New Nationals lefty will have surgery to remove a thyroid gland and return to spring training in a week

      Report: Lester Having Thyroid Surgery
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Lester Having Thyroid Surgery

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Yoenis Cespedes Gives Glimpse of Potential in Showcase

      Yoenis Cespedes Gives Glimpse of Potential in Showcase
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yoenis Cespedes Gives Glimpse of Potential in Showcase

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Before Victor Robles can bat leadoff, he must show Nationals signs of progress

      Before Victor Robles can bat leadoff, he must show Nationals signs of progress
      Washington Nationals logo
      Washington Nationals

      Before Victor Robles can bat leadoff, he must show Nationals signs of progress

      RSN
      via RSN