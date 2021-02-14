Draymond Green on Kevin Durant: 'Don't Think Anyone in the World Can Stop Him'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green raved about his ex-teammate, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, following the Dubs' 134-117 home loss to the Nets in San Francisco's Chase Center on Saturday.

Mark Medina of USA Today provided the comments:

When asked what it was like facing Durant, Green told reporters: "It sucked. We got our ass kicked."

Durant wasn't lights-out on Saturday, scoring 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting in the 17-point win. But the Nets were dominant, with six players scoring in double digits en route to shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Brooklyn scored 108 points in the first three quarters alone, including 42 in the third.

KD has been exceptional in his first season playing for the Nets after missing the 2019-20 campaign with a torn Achilles, averaging 29.0 points per game.

No one has proved capable of stopping Durant this year, as he's scored 20 or more points in every contest minus a Feb. 5 matchup with the Toronto Raptors, when he was pulled after 19 minutes because of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

He joined Brooklyn in free agency after three years with Green and the Warriors, having won a pair of NBA titles and three Western Conference championships.