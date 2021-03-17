    Warriors' James Wiseman Reportedly out vs. Rockets Due to Health Protocols

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 17, 2021

    Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman against the Detroit Pistons during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman will miss Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Eric Paschall has also been ruled out. 

    The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported the league is performing contract tracing with Golden State:

    The Warriors made Wiseman the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft to give them size on the inside. He became the youngest player in franchise history history to start a season opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 22. 

    Wiseman has since been removed from the starting lineup amid some early-season struggles. The 19-year-old also suffered a sprained wrist Jan. 30 against the Detroit Pistons that caused him to miss 11 games. He's averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds through 29 appearances. 

    Despite Wiseman's absence, the Warriors have been able to hang around the Western Conference playoff standings thanks to the performance of Stephen Curry

    The postseason is still the ultimate goal for Golden State this season, but Wiseman's development is also crucial for the franchise going forward. 

    Until Wiseman is able to return and with Paschall out as well, Draymond Green will likely play the backup center minutes when Kevon Looney is on the bench. 

