Nets' Kevin Durant Will Play vs. Warriors After Clearing Health, Safety Protocol

    Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Kevin Durant will return for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday after missing the past three games because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. 

    Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters that Durant will be a "full go" against the Golden State Warriors

    Durant was involved in one of the most memorable moments of the season in the Nets' game against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 6. He was pulled from the starting lineup shortly before tipoff because of health and safety protocols. 

    After being cleared to play and being put in the game late in the first quarter, Durant was removed again in the third quarter with Nash appearing to tell him on the bench that there was another issue and the league ordered him to be pulled. 

    The NBA said in a statement after the game that Durant tested negative for COVID-19 three times in a 24-hour period, but someone he interacted with returned an inconclusive test. 

    "It was an unfortunate situation," Durant said on Friday. "Being told right before tipoff, I had to wait a second for a test, it threw off my rhythm a bit."

    Durant was forced to miss Brooklyn's past three games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. 

    The Nets lost two of those three games without Durant. Their 15-12 record entering Friday is good enough for third in the Eastern Conference. 

