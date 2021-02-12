    James Harden Says It'll Be 'Tough' for Any Team to Beat Nets in Playoff Series

    The Brooklyn Nets have been inconsistent on defense with their big three on the court at the same time, but James Harden isn't concerned about the group in a postseason series. 

    Speaking to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Harden said that it will be "difficult" for any team to beat the Nets four times in a best-of-seven series (starts at 5:26 mark).

    It's been difficult for Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash to get his three best players on the court at the same time since Harden was acquired on Jan. 14.

    Harden, Durant and Irving have only played five games together. The Nets have gone 4-1 in those games, including a 124-120 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 2. 

    Brooklyn is currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 15-12 record overall. The offense has been spectacular, ranking second in scoring average with 120.4 points per game and third with a 117.0 rating, per Basketball-Reference.com

    The Nets defense has been a black hole at times. They rank 26th in rating and are allowing the third-most points per game (117.5). 

    When Harden, Durant and Irving get more time on the court together to build their chemistry, there likely won't be a better scoring trio in the NBA. They have combined to average 80.7 points, 22.4 assists and 20.2 rebounds per game. 

    Irving and Durant are both shooting over 40 percent from three-point range. Harden is making 36 percent of his attempts behind the arc since being traded to the Nets. 

