Jazz 2021 Schedule: Top Games, Updated Championship Odds and Predictions

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz have had an impressive start to the 2020-21 season.

At 25-6, they're in a race with the Los Angeles Lakers for the top seed in the Western Conference, helped mainly by an 11-game winning streak they held in January. They've seemingly impressed everyone, with Rick Carlisle, Lloyd Pierce and more singing their praises to the Salt Lake Tribune's Eric Walden, but former Memphis Grizzlies executive John Hollinger summed it up nicely in his column for The Athletic back in February:

"If this isn't a contender, then I don't know what a contender looks like," he wrote. "For years we've mentally put this team in the 'others receiving votes' category, but no longer. Utah is a legitimate threat to break the city of Los Angeles' stranglehold on the top of the Western Conference."

They're entering the second half of the NBA season locked in as a legitimate contender, but here's a look at what they'll have to get through in order to do so.

2020-21 Second-Half Jazz Schedule Details

Second-Half Opener: Jazz vs. Rockets; March 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Championship Odds: +950; bet $100 to win $950 (via FanDuel)

Second-Half Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Los Angeles Lakers

The top two teams in the Western Conference didn't meet until late in the first half, with their first scheduled game being Wednesday.

But it's no surprise that the Lakers are at the top of the league months after claiming the NBA title.

In what could very well be a preview of the Western Conference Finals matchup, the Jazz will have to counter the Lakers' dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James is leading the group with 25.8 points and 8.1 assists per game, while Davis is close behind with 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds, as well as 1.9 blocks—a measure that is good for sixth fifth in the NBA. Davis is currently out with an Achilles injury but should be back by April 17.

A matchup against the defending champions is a good litmus test for any team, regardless of its record or position in the league standings. But when you consider the ceiling for both of these teams, it's set to be an incredible matchup

Los Angeles Clippers

The Jazz and the Lakers were neck-and-neck atop the Western Conference for the first half, and chasing whoever was in second place at the time were the Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah didn't get a taste of the Clippers until late in the first half, when they met for a pair of games in California on Feb. 17 and Feb. 19. After a 114-96 domination by the Jazz, the Clippers rallied to win 116-112 in the second game.

In the first half, the Clippers were paced by Kawhi Leonard's 27.1 points per game, and Paul George, fresh off of his four-year, $190 million extension, followed with 24.6. On the defensive side, Leonard's 1.7 steals ranked fourth in the NBA.

Just like the Lakers game, the Clippers series is a must-see matchup in the regular season, since it will be indicative of what the team will face when—not if—these sides meet in the postseason.

Second-Half Forecast

At the start of February, in the middle of another major winning streak, as Utah won 16 games in a 17-game stretch, the Jazz were the hottest team in the NBA. They had six players averaging at least 10 points per game, with Donovan Mitchell's 24.0 points per game leading an elite group that was backed by Rudy Gobert's 13.5 rebounds (third-best in the league) and 2.7 blocks (second in the league).

They continued down the stretch, finishing the first half of the season led by Mitchell and Gobert.

It's a completely different situation to the one the Jazz found themselves in last season, when they made roster additions that should have helped them—adding Mike Conley Jr. in a trade from Memphis and acquiring Jordan Clarkson from Cleveland—but they were nabbed by an injury to Bojan Bogdanovic that limited them in the bubble.

That ending is what's motivating them in 2021.

"I really feel like we came back this year with a purpose," Gobert said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "I really feel like we have a chip on our shoulder, and we need that if we are going to do what we want to do this year."

The consistency that the Jazz have had in the first half of the season proves they are a team that will be capable of competing with the league's elite down the line. If the group can keep it up heading into the spring and summer, they're set for a different ending than the first-round exits they experienced the past two seasons.

Record Prediction: 53-19

