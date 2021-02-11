Agent: Bradley Beal 'Doesn't Want to Quit' Amid Criticism, Trade Rumors

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Despite the Washington Wizards getting off to a 6-16 start this season, Bradley Beal doesn't seem inclined to seek a way out of the only franchise he's ever played for.

Mark Bartelstein, Beal's agent, told Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports that the two-time All-Star "doesn't want to quit on something" that he has started.

"He's an incredibly loyal guy, and he wants to always feel like he's done everything he can to help something or someone be successful," Bartelstein added. "It's the way he was raised and what his values are based upon. It's ingrained in him. It's what makes him, in my mind, so unique. He's all about the right things."

There has been speculation about Beal possibly being traded dating back to the summer of 2020. He ended the suspense last October by signing a two-year extension, making it so the Wizards couldn't trade him for at least six months.

Beal is under contract with the Wizards through next season, and he has a $37.3 million player option for 2022-23.

Washington committed to Beal as its franchise player this offseason by trading John Wall to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even though Beal has held up his end of the bargain, there have been moments when he's spoken about his frustration with the team's struggles.



"Is the sky blue?" he said when asked by reporters if he was frustrated following a 124-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 27.

There's been no indication thus far that Beal is seeking to leave the Wizards. In fact, Shams Charania and Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on Feb. 2 the 27-year-old "has so far expressed he wants to remain in Washington and has not indicated he prefers to be traded."



The Wizards currently own the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the Detroit Pistons (6-18). Their defense ranks 29th in rating (116.6) and last in points allowed per game (120.9).

Beal is trying his best to make the Wizards a competitive team. He leads the NBA in scoring with 32.8 points per game and is shooting 46.8 percent from the field.