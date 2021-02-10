Knicks Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal, Victor Oladipo Monitored Ahead of Deadline

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

As the NBA trade deadline nears, the New York Knicks reportedly are "monitoring the situations" of a pair of stars.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the team is looking at Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal and Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, but they are not the only team in the picture.

The Knicks made a move over the weekend when they dealt Dennis Smith Jr. to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Derrick Rose.

In that transaction for Rose, the Knicks were not open to dealing Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina or any first-round picks and are "saving as many young assets as possible so they can have enough for a future significant deal," Berman wrote.

While Beal has said he isn't interested in moving on from Washington despite their mediocre play, one league executive told Berman that the Wizards "want to treat Beal right" and the star will be accommodated if he eventually asks for a move out of the city.

Conversely, the Rockets, who just acquired Oladipo in the four-team deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, are "amenable" to dealing the star, according to Berman. The Knicks have reportedly been "sniffing around" for Oladipo dating back to his time with the Indiana Pacers.

Either player would be a major boost to the Knicks. Oladipo is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season, while Beal leads the league with 33.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The Knicks will get a chance to see both players this week, with the Knicks playing the 6-15 Wizards on Friday before hosting the 11-13 Rockets on Saturday.