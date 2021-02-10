    Damian Lillard Discusses Decision to Hold 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard dribbles against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
    Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard remained diplomatic regarding the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which will reportedly take place March 7 in Atlanta.

    Following Portland's 106-97 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Lillard told reporters he would "be perfectly fine" if they didn't stage an All-Star Game, citing his two newborns and the strain their deliveries put on his fiancee. However, he acknowledged why the event may be necessary for the overall health of the league:

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

