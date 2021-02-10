Damian Lillard Discusses Decision to Hold 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard remained diplomatic regarding the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which will reportedly take place March 7 in Atlanta.

Following Portland's 106-97 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Lillard told reporters he would "be perfectly fine" if they didn't stage an All-Star Game, citing his two newborns and the strain their deliveries put on his fiancee. However, he acknowledged why the event may be necessary for the overall health of the league:

