Knicks Trade Targets to Avoid at 2021 NBA Deadline

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The New York Knicks could be among the NBA's busiest teams between now and the March 25 trade deadline.

Their desire to win sooner rather than later was hinted at with the hiring of head coach Tom Thibodeau and then hammered home by the recent acquisition of Derrick Rose. Should things go south before March, though, New York could shift to the seller's spot by flipping veteran rentals like Alec Burks or Reggie Bullock for rebuilding assets.

The Knicks' mountain of cap space—roughly $18 million—can be used in several ways. If they are buying, then it becomes a tool to take on the higher-salaried contributors other clubs can't afford. If they are selling, then it's an avenue to possible draft considerations as compensation for housing another team's unwieldy contracts.

While the possibilities seem endless, the Knicks shouldn't be in the market for everyone. The following three players, in particular, are best for the 'bockers to avoid.