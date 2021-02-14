Lakers' Anthony Davis to Undergo MRI After Re-Aggravating Achilles Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will undergo an MRI on Monday after re-aggravating an Achilles injury during Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets late in the first half.



The initial diagnosis is a right Achilles strain.

Davis recorded 15 points and four rebounds during 14 minutes of action prior to exiting Sunday's contest.

The 27-year-old has dealt with Achilles tendinosis in his right leg this season, although head coach Frank Vogel played down the severity of the injury.

"AD has some soreness in the Achilles area. It's nothing to be really concerned about but just wanted to be precautionary in holding him out tonight," he told reporters after Davis missed the Feb. 8 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Health questions aside, the forward has seen his production drop early in the 2020-21 season.

Davis entered the day averaging 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, both a drop from his first season in Los Angeles when he averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

The Kentucky product remains one of the top two-way players in the NBA, earning seven All-Star selections and four All-Defensive team nominations. He finished second in voting for the Defensive Player of the Year award last year and was a key part of the Lakers' run to the NBA title.

Los Angeles suffers when Davis is less than 100 percent, but there is at least enough depth with Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris taking on bigger roles.