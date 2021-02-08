7-Time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree, Storm Agree to Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Seattle Storm have added another weapon to their lineup after announcing the signing of free-agent forward Candice Dupree.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star finished last season averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Indiana Fever.

Dupree discussed joining a team that already won the championship last year in the team's official release:

"I can't tell you how excited I am to have to have an opportunity to play for the Seattle Storm. To be 15 years in and have an opportunity to play for a contender and compete for a back to back championship is awesome. I look forward to playing alongside some of the best in the game and bringing another championship back to the great city of Seattle."

Dupree has one career championship in 15 WNBA seasons, coming in 2014 with the Phoenix Mercury.

The 36-year-old has accomplished even more individually, averaging 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over her career. She currently ranks fifth in WNBA history with 6,728 points, seventh all-time with 3,066 rebounds and has more two-point field goals than anyone else in league history.

By averaging double-digit points for the 15th straight year in 2020, Dupree showed she isn't slowing down either.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

She joins a team that swept the Minnesota Lynx on the way to a title last season after tying for the best record in the league at 18-4.

Seattle re-signed Sue Bird and return key players like Breanna Stewart and Jewell Lloyd, while Natasha Howard was designated a core player. Even with this group, the squad still needed reinforcements after losing Alysha Clark to free agency, while Crystal Langhorne announced her retirement Monday.

Dupree fills a need in the post while giving the Storm another veteran presence to make this a tough team to beat in 2021.