    Shin-Soo Choo Reportedly Agrees to Contract with KBO's SK Wyverns

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo watches his home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Free-agent outfielder Shin-Soo Choo is reportedly going back to Korea to continue his career.

    On Monday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News and Dan Kurtz reported Choo will sign with the team most recently known as SK Wyverns for an annual salary of approximately $2.4 million. The team will reportedly change names after Shinsegae Group bought the club from SK Group.

    The 38-year-old spent the last seven seasons with the Texas Rangers while playing out a $130 million contract. He made his lone All-Star team with the club in 2018 but largely failed to live up to the billing of his massive deal.

    The 2020 season saw Choo miss nearly half the COVID-19-shortened season due to injury, and he struggled when he was in the lineup, hitting .236/.323/.400 with five home runs and 15 runs batted in.

    However, the South Korean does not want the 2020 season to be his last and is hoping for at least one more full season before retiring. 

    "Just thinking about myself, maybe I really want to play," Choo told reporters. "I don't want to finish my career like this. First of all, I can still play this game. What I have done, a couple more years, I can still do it."

    While he won't be playing in the major leagues, Choo isn't far removed from being a significant power threat. He launched more than 20 home runs three straight seasons for the Rangers from 2017 through 2019 and will look to continue being an offensive force in Korea.

    He played for the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland, Cincinnati Reds and Rangers in the majors from 2005 through 2020.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Choo to SK Wyverns, per reports

      Choo to SK Wyverns, per reports
      Texas Rangers logo
      Texas Rangers

      Choo to SK Wyverns, per reports

      Lone Star Ball
      via Lone Star Ball

      Babe Ruth Card Sells for $761K

      An autographed 1933 Babe Ruth card sold for a record amount at auction

      Babe Ruth Card Sells for $761K
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Babe Ruth Card Sells for $761K

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Pujols Undecided About Future Beyond 2021

      Report: Pujols Undecided About Future Beyond 2021
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Pujols Undecided About Future Beyond 2021

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Trout Speaks to MLBPA 'Probably Once a Day' Ahead of CBA Talks

      Trout Speaks to MLBPA 'Probably Once a Day' Ahead of CBA Talks
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Trout Speaks to MLBPA 'Probably Once a Day' Ahead of CBA Talks

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report