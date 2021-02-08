Eagles' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

After completing a 2020 season that was played amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are numerous NFL teams that need to find ways to clear salary-cap space heading into the offseason. That includes the Philadelphia Eagles, who will need to subtract some contracts if they are to make additions to their roster.

The Eagles are projected to be $49 million over the salary cap by Over The Cap (based on a $180 million cap, which hasn't yet been set for this year). But it may not be long before Philadelphia begins making moves to put itself in a better financial situation.

On Saturday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles are likely to trade quarterback Carson Wentz "in the coming days," and that would be a huge contract off the books for 2021. The 28-year-old is set to make $25.4 million next season and has four years remaining on his current deal.

Even if a trade happens, though, Philadelphia will likely make other moves to clear additional cap space.

Here's a look at several players the Eagles could consider cutting this offseason.