    Celtics' Jaylen Brown 'Feeling Much Better' After Knee Injury, Per Brad Stevens

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021

    Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will miss his second straight game because of a knee injury. 

    Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters prior to Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns that Brown is "feeling much better," but he will be held out as the team is being extra cautious. 

    Brown also missed Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 5 with a sore knee. 

    Stevens told reporters prior to the Clippers matchup that they are hopeful Brown's knee issue is "not something long term."

    Boston doesn't have great roster depth, so losing Brown for any length of time is going to be difficult for the team to overcome. The Celtics were able to pull off a 119-115 comeback win against the Clippers, erasing a 14-point second-quarter deficit. 

    Brown is evolving into a superstar this season. The 24-year-old is averaging career highs with 26.4 points and 3.6 assists per game. He's also shooting 51.8 percent overall, including 42.4 percent from three-point range. 

    With Brown still sidelined for the time being, Grant Williams will likely be inserted into the starting lineup. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Knicks Trade for D-Rose

      Pistons sending guard to NYK for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation (Shams)

      Knicks Trade for D-Rose
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Knicks Trade for D-Rose

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Nance Jr. Out 4-6 Weeks

      Cavs forward will likely undergo surgery for fractured finger on left hand (Woj)

      Nance Jr. Out 4-6 Weeks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nance Jr. Out 4-6 Weeks

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      3 Questions: Celtics at Suns

      3 Questions: Celtics at Suns
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      3 Questions: Celtics at Suns

      Keith P Smith
      via CelticsBlog

      Landing Spots for Top Deadline Targets 📍

      The ideal trade destinations for some of the NBA's biggest names ➡️

      Landing Spots for Top Deadline Targets 📍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Landing Spots for Top Deadline Targets 📍

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report