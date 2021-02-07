Celtics' Jaylen Brown 'Feeling Much Better' After Knee Injury, Per Brad Stevens

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will miss his second straight game because of a knee injury.

Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters prior to Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns that Brown is "feeling much better," but he will be held out as the team is being extra cautious.

Brown also missed Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 5 with a sore knee.

Stevens told reporters prior to the Clippers matchup that they are hopeful Brown's knee issue is "not something long term."

Boston doesn't have great roster depth, so losing Brown for any length of time is going to be difficult for the team to overcome. The Celtics were able to pull off a 119-115 comeback win against the Clippers, erasing a 14-point second-quarter deficit.

Brown is evolving into a superstar this season. The 24-year-old is averaging career highs with 26.4 points and 3.6 assists per game. He's also shooting 51.8 percent overall, including 42.4 percent from three-point range.

With Brown still sidelined for the time being, Grant Williams will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.