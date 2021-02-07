    Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant Won't Be Fined for Tweets After Being Pulled vs. Raptors

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 7, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, left, drives past Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    The NBA will not fine Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant after the 10-time All-Star sent numerous tweets regarding his removal from his team's Friday home game against the Toronto Raptors, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Durant was initially pulled from the starting lineup because of the health and safety protocols related to contact tracing, per ESPN's Malika Andrews and Wojnarowski.

    He then missed the first eight minutes of the game before being cleared and subbing in. KD played 19 minutes, but Durant was then removed midway through the third quarter, leading to this initial tweet:

    The NBA league office was responsible for sending direction to Brooklyn to pull Durant from the game the second time, and the Association released a statement on the matter:

    Brian Floyd of Banner Society provided commentary on the statement, and Durant replied to Floyd's remarks:

    Durant missed his team's road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and must quarantine for seven days retroactive to Friday because he was around a team employee who had tested positive, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

    Durant has averaged 29.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Nets this season.

