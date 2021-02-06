Kevin Durant Eligible to Return to Nets Friday from Health and Safety Protocols

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been ruled out of Saturday's matchup at the Philadelphia 76ers due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters Durant will be eligible to return Friday.

Durant was held out of the starting lineup this past Friday in a Brooklyn loss against the Toronto Raptors as the Nets awaited the COVID-19 test results from one of Durant's close contacts. Durant, who tested negative three times in the previous 24 hours, was able to enter the game late in the first quarter but was pulled from the court by the NBA shortly after halftime.

A statement released by the league explained Durant was removed out of "an abundance of caution" after his close contact returned a confirmed positive test.

Brooklyn will also take the floor Saturday without Kyrie Irving (right index finger sprain), leaving James Harden as the only member of the Big Three in the Nets lineup. Irving is considered day-to-day.

That's certainly less than ideal for a rivalry game against a Sixers team that holds a 2.5-game lead over Brooklyn for first place in the Atlantic Division. Both teams are coming off a loss and could use a win to get back on track.

The Nets will just have to do so without two of their best players.