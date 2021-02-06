Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Super Bowl 55 Odds, Predictions Before NFL Honors

0 of 3

Steve Sanders/Associated Press

The NFL Honors will award the best, brightest, and dynamic players in the league for their contributions to a most unique 2020 season Saturday night in what will serve as the warm-up for Sunday's Super Bowl 55 and the showdown between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A star-studded game featuring young stars looking to establish their legacies with a second ring and veteran players looking to add to theirs with their first, it will captivate audiences with drama, explosive plays and spectacle only the most prestigious event in sports can provide.

Who will take home the trophies Saturday night? What are the current betting odds for Sunday's big game and will it be Brady or Mahomes who hoists Lombardi when all is said and done?

Find out in this preview of the league festivities.