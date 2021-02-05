JJ Redick Has Had 'Unbelievable Communication' with Pelicans amid Trade Rumors

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick addressed recent trade rumors in the latest episode of his podcast, The Old Man and the Three.

Redick said it's understandable that a player like him might be on the trade block and praised the team for how they're handling the rumors:

"I think it's natural that a player in his 15th year on an expiring contract probably gets mentioned in trade rumors.

"The one thing I would say is there's unbelievable communication and transparency between myself and my agent and [Pelicans president of basketball operations David Griffin] and [Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon] with the Pelicans.

"Griffin and Trajan, they're two of my friends. Whatever ends up happening, I know we'll be in constant communication.

"You know, as an NBA player, wherever you are, you have to do your job. This year ... shooting-wise and winning-wise has not gone the way I would like, and that's just reality, but you have no choice but to keep working and keep fighting."

The 36-year-old Redick is playing fewer minutes (19.8 per game) than he has since his third year in the league (2008-09). He has struggled from the field, scoring 8.0 points per game on 34.2 percent shooting (30.3 percent from three-point range).

Pels head coach Stan Van Gundy also sat Redick for three straight games before the shooting guard returned to score 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting in a 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that the Pels have focused on three teams as potential trade partners for Redick—the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics—all of whom are Eastern Conference contenders and could very well finish in the top three.

In addition, Redick desires a move back east, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Pompey mentioned that Redick is interested in the three aforementioned teams in addition to the New York Knicks.

Redick would be an excellent addition off the bench for any of those teams, as this early-season slump is likely an anomaly for a player who has made 44.7 percent of his field goals and 41.4 percent of his threes for his career.