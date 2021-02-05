Andre Drummond Rumors: Cavaliers Not Interested in Buying out Star's Contract

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have no interest in buying out the remainder of star center Andre Drummond's contract.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype spoke with eight anonymous NBA executives and just two of them expected a buyout to happen, and a league source told Scotto the team isn't interested in that option. Most said they believe a trade is possible before the March 25 deadline, however.

Drummond is in the final year of his contract and is enjoying a career year statistically with 18.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

In addition to being first in the NBA in rebounds per game for the fourth consecutive season, Scotto noted that Drummond is tied for first in defensive win shares (1.4) and second in defensive rating (100.4).

Despite his dominance at the center position throughout his nine-year NBA career, Drummond hasn't been valued as much as one might think.

Last season, the Detroit Pistons traded Drummond to the Cavs, and all Cleveland had to give up was John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick.

The executives Scotto spoke with believe a similar situation could play out this season. Multiple execs suggested the Cavaliers may only be able to net one or two second-round picks in a deal involving Drummond.

Another executive said the Cavs "might be able to get a protected first-round pick," but matching Drummond's $28.7 million salary in a trade could be difficult for a contending team since they are unlikely to want to subtract much from their roster.

Drummond seems unlikely to return to the Cavaliers next season since they acquired center Jarrett Allen in the multi-team trade that sent James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets.

Trading Drummond before the deadline could give the Cavs an opportunity to see exactly what they have in the 22-year-old Allen before signing him in restricted free agency.

If it turns out that the Cavaliers can't get much more than a second-round pick or two in return for Drummond, then they may be best off hanging onto him for the duration of the campaign since they currently occupy the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at 10-12.