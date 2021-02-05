Giants Rumors: Jake Odorizzi Among Potential Pitching Targets

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants continue to look at the free-agent market for starting pitchers.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Jake Odorizzi is among the starters San Francisco has shown interest in signing before spring training begins.

The Giants have already made additions to their rotation this offseason, signing Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood to one-year contracts. However, both come with significant question marks.

DeSclafani had a career-high 7.22 ERA in nine appearances for the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, while Wood has been limited to 16 appearances over the past two seasons because of injuries.

Odorizzi also had a rough 2020 for the Minnesota Twins. The right-hander had a 6.59 ERA in just four starts and was placed on the injured list three different times.

Prior to last season, Odorizzi averaged 30 starts per year from 2014 to 2019, and the 30-year-old had a 3.88 ERA and 957 strikeouts in 991.2 innings during that six-season stretch.

The Giants are in a difficult position by virtue of playing in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. It will be hard for them to challenge for the National League West against those teams, but they could emerge as a wild-card contender in 2021.