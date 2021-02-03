Lars Sullivan Rumors; Stone Cold Praises Today's WWE Era; Edge to Make NXT Debut

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Sullivan Reportedly Released by WWE

Lars Sullivan is reportedly no longer with WWE after more than six years in the company.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Sullivan was released from his contract sometime in January. Although WWE didn't officially announce Sullivan's departure, WWE officials confirmed the move to PWInsider.

Sullivan signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2014, but it wasn't until 2017 that he started to become a player in NXT. Lars truly started to gain his footing in 2018, competing for the NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and facing Aleister Black for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

Vignettes for Sullivan's main roster call-up began airing in November 2018 and he eventually made his main roster debut in April 2019, although the debut was reportedly supposed to happen in January 2019.

Fox Sports WWE reporter Ryan Satin (formerly of Pro Wrestling Sheet) reported that Sullivan's January 2019 debut was called off after he suffered an anxiety attack.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Middleton) reported that Sullivan had been planned to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35, but the match was scrapped because of Sullivan's delayed debut.

Sullivan eventually debuted and went on a dominant run for a few months, but he suffered a knee injury in June 2019. The expected timetable for Sullivan's return was six-to-nine months, but he didn't resurface until October 2020.

Lars had two matches on SmackDown and did some backstage interview segments, but then he stopped appearing on WWE programming.

Sullivan's chances of succeeding in WWE took a big hit in May 2019 when old posts he made on a message board were uncovered. Many of the posts were misogynistic, racist and homophobic in nature, and Sullivan later apologized.

Austin Compliments Current WWE Superstars

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is an old-school wrestler who thrived during the Attitude Era, but he remains highly impressed with the WWE Superstars of today.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan), The Texas Rattlesnake praised WWE's current crop of wrestlers, saying: "You're spot on saying that today is a different era. It's a more athletic product, the guys and girls are better athletes than we were."

Austin also gave the WWE roster props for being able to perform without fans in the stands during the COVID-19 pandemic:

"That said, all due respect to all the men and women of WWE for working through the pandemic, and without crowds. When you watch the football games even with even 25 percent capacity of crowds, those fans really affect your performance.

"This is especially true in professional wrestling because that's how you get your feedback in your decision-making process. I miss the crowds. But yes, it is a different product today."

Stone Cold's comments came on the heels of The Undertaker recently painting a less-than-flattering picture of the current professional wrestling product and present-day wrestlers.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (h/t Phillip Hendrix of Ringside News), Taker called the WWE product "kind of soft."

There is no question that WWE is less edgy than it was back in the Attitude Era because of the PG rating it is tethered to, but the company has shown it is still capable of telling some compelling stories.

Austin's assertion that wrestlers are better athletes than ever before is likely true as well, which is why the matches of today are arguably better than at any point in the past.

Edge to Appear on Wednesday's NXT

WWE has confirmed that Edge will appear on Wednesday night's edition of NXT, marking the first time he has ever been part of the black-and-yellow brand's weekly show.

The 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner first teased an NXT appearance Tuesday when he tweeted about visiting his wife, NXT commentator Beth Phoenix:

After winning the Royal Rumble from the No. 1 spot in his first match in eight months—and just his fourth match since 2011—Edge will have his choice of what title he wants to challenge for at WrestleMania.

Edge already had an interaction with WWE champion Drew McIntyre on Raw, and he is scheduled for Friday's SmackDown as well, where he figures to get involved with Universal champion Roman Reigns in some way.

Last year, the precedent was set that a Royal Rumble winner can challenge for an NXT title at WrestleMania, as Charlotte Flair won the women's Rumble and went on to face and beat Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

That would seem to suggest that Edge will have some type of interaction with NXT champion Finn Balor on Wednesday's show.

It is difficult to envision Edge challenging Balor at WrestleMania, but it is a smart move on WWE's part to at least tease the possibility, especially since it could provide NXT with a ratings boost.

Edge is among the most compelling figures in wrestling right now after returning from what was believed to be a career-ending neck injury, and anything he does will be of interest to the majority of wrestling fans.

