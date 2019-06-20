Report: WWE Star Lars Sullivan out 6-9 Months with Knee Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan reportedly is expected to miss six to nine months with a knee injury. 

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Sean Rueter of Ringside News), an MRI revealed that Sullivan's injury was more severe than initially believed.

Sullivan was seemingly in line for a big push, but he has not appeared on WWE programming since beating Lucha House Party in a handicap elimination match on the June 10 episode of Raw.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

