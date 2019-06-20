Report: WWE Star Lars Sullivan out 6-9 Months with Knee Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan reportedly is expected to miss six to nine months with a knee injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Sean Rueter of Ringside News), an MRI revealed that Sullivan's injury was more severe than initially believed.

Sullivan was seemingly in line for a big push, but he has not appeared on WWE programming since beating Lucha House Party in a handicap elimination match on the June 10 episode of Raw.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.