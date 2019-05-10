WWE's Lars Sullivan Apologizes for Offensive Comments Posted on Message Board

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan apologized Friday for offensive comments he made on a message board several years ago.

According to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com, Sullivan released the following statement: "There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended."

Sullivan's statement came after a compilation of misogynistic, racist and homophobic posts made by Sullivan on BodyBuilding.com was posted on Reddit (warning: contains profanity) this week.

When asked about Sullivan's past comments, Big E offered the following response Wednesday on Twitter:

The 30-year-old Sullivan signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2013, but it wasn't until 2017 that he began appearing regularly on NXT programming. After his run in NXT, it was announced in November that Sullivan was getting called up to the main roster.

Per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Sullivan was supposed to make his main roster debut in January, but he had an anxiety attack outside the arena, which resulted in his debut being postponed.

Sullivan made his first main roster appearance on the April 8 edition of Raw one night after WrestleMania 35 when he attacked Kurt Angle.

Since then, Sullivan has taken out several Superstars, including The Hardy Boyz, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Chad Gable and No Way Jose.

Sullivan has yet to have a televised match on Raw, SmackDown Live or main roster pay-per-view, but he is seemingly getting built up toward a featured spot on the SmackDown roster.

WWE has yet to release a public statement regarding Sullivan's comments, and it is not yet known if the company plans to take any disciplinary action against him.