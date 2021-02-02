Juliana Carlos Apologizes for 'Losing My Cool' During LeBron James Altercation

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Juliana Carlos apologized Tuesday for her role in a shouting match with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during Monday's game at the Atlanta Hawks.

Play was briefly halted during the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 107-109 victory at State Farm Arena as security escorted Carlos, her husband and two others out of the arena for allegedly lobbing obscenities at James.

"To say things escalated quickly at yesterday's game is an understatement and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment," Carlos posted on her Instagram page. "My husband is a huge sports fan and we're passionate people, and let's be real: sports wouldn't be sports with a little trash-talking."

James told reporters the exchange went "a little bit out of bounds" and "too close to comfort for me" while noting the situation was blown a bit out of proportion.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building," James said. "I miss that interaction."

The Hawks are reportedly investigating the matter, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner and Jovan Buha.