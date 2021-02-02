    NBA Exec: Bradley Beal's Body Language Shows 'Red Flags' amid Trade Rumors

    Bradley Beal's recent body language amid the Washington Wizards' struggles has been making waves in the NBA—and not just among fans. 

    "Damn, that's unbelievable. Red flags everywhere," an Eastern Conference executive told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

    Beal has become demonstrably more frustrated in recent weeks, to the point he admitted to needing to be better at hiding his emotions.

    "Yeah, I got to be better with that," Beal told reporters last week. "I mean, media is going to blow it up. ... I'm mad about losing. If I am sitting over there laughing and smiling, what is the media going to say then? 'Oh, he doesn't take it serious.'"

    Shams Charania and Fred Katz of The Athletic reported Beal has made no trade request to this point and prefers to remain in Washington. However, he is "privately frustrated" over his public portrayal. Beal chose to sign a two-year contract extension in Washington ahead of the 2019-20 season, a move that struck some as curious given Washington's struggles to stay in playoff contention.

    The Wizards have missed the postseason each of the last two years despite Beal blossoming into one of the NBA's most gifted scorers. The team has lost 10 straight games in which he's scored 40 points, and Beal currently leads the NBA with 34.9 points per game.

    If the situation does not improve soon, Washington will likely have to explore trading Beal for the best long-term interest of the franchise. This is a roster in desperate need of a direction, and Beal's heroics can't even coax mediocre basketball out of his teammates.

    Washington is currently 4-12, tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league's worst winning percentage. 

