Booby Gibson Says LeBron James Once Confronted Him Through an Unknown Number

The 2010-11 season was a brutal one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James had just left for the Miami Heat via "The Decision," the remaining players struggled without him, losing 26 straight games at one point, and many of the veterans on the team wanted out.

One of them reportedly was Mo Williams, as multiple former Cavaliers indicated during an oral history of the team from Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

Booby Gibson recounted a story in which he called out Williams at a club. Gibson said LeBron James then heard about the call out and believed Gibson had been talking about him:

"I don't even know if Mo knows this. There was some weird, outside-of-basketball stuff going on. There was a point in that season when I went out one night, I went to the club. I got on a microphone and I'm a little drunk saying, 'People don't want to play here, we don't care. The people from here who want to be here, we'll keep playing and doing our thing.'

"Someone records this. I don't know if they gave it to Rich Paul or someone. It gets back to 'Bron. 'Bron thought I was talking about him. So he hit me from this unknown number. 'I thought we was brothers.' I'm like, 'Bro, listen. I, Daniel 'Booby' Gibson, wouldn't exist without LeBron. I wouldn't disrespect you that way.' Mo was a brother and a mentor and somebody I still love to this day. But just being honest, at that moment in our relationship..."

